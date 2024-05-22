Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of News by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.