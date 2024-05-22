Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tapestry by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

