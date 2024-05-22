Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,270 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Etsy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

