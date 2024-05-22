Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 156 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 62.2% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 358,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 137,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

