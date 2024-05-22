Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,463 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in V.F. were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

V.F. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VFC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

