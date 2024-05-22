Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 410 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of News by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,614 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

