Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 471 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,155 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 299,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

