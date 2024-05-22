KeyCorp Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

