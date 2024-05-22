Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.75, but opened at $153.27. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $143.71, with a volume of 728,573 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

