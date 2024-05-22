Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 21,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 50,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $885.48 and its 200 day moving average is $694.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

