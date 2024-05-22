Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.03 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 161,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,100,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 106,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

