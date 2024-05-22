Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

