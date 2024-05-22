Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Asana Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of ASAN opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.27.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886 in the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Asana Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
