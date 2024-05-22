Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

