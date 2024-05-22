Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:KFS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,903 shares of company stock worth $16,242. Insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

About Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 83,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 105,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

