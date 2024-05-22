Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance
NYSE:KFS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,903 shares of company stock worth $16,242. Insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
Read More
