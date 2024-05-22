Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.10

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 898250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

