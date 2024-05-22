KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $763.99

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $763.99 and last traded at $763.90, with a volume of 59228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $747.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

