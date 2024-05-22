Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,236% compared to the average volume of 918 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

