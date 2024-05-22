Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kodiak Gas Services traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 39497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

KGS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

