Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $5.25 on Monday. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Insider Activity at Koss

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

