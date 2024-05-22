KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0.8%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 1,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

About KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

