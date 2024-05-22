Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $15.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $215.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

