Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,594 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,184 shares of company stock worth $2,328,397. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.