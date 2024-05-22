LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,019 shares of company stock valued at $488,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,252 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135,517 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,427 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Stories

