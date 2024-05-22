Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,334,000 after buying an additional 269,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

