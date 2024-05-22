Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMB opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

