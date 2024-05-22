Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

