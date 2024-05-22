Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Sysco by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

