Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

