Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Impinj Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,209,781.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,473 shares of company stock worth $15,838,106. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

