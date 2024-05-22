Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,982 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of JFrog by 28.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of JFrog by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 136.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at $223,450,336.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,455 shares of company stock worth $9,067,444 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

