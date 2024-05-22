Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,294 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE PBR opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

