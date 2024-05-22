LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

LexinFintech Cuts Dividend

LexinFintech Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.