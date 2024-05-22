LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%.
LexinFintech Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.
LexinFintech Cuts Dividend
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LexinFintech
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.