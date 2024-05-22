Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $24.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.