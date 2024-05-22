Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,327,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 294,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

