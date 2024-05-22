Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $84-85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

