Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LULU opened at $322.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.15 and a 52 week high of $516.39.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
