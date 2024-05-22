Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

