Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
