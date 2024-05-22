Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,597,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.38. The company has a market capitalization of $573.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

