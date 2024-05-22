Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

MARPS stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.