Martin Boden Acquires 45,000 Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Stock

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) insider Martin Boden bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,316.22).

Northern Bear Stock Performance

NTBR stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Northern Bear PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 41.15 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Northern Bear alerts:

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Northern Bear’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.