Maxim Group Begins Coverage on GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

