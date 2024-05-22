Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 110.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $266.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.