Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 21,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 314,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

