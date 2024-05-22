Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of 696.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 376.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

