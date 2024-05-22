Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.43

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 21805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Methanex Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $589,459,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Methanex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,066,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

