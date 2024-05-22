Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $131.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,363,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,703. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.