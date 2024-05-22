Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.850 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

