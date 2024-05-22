Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. Monro has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $790.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.
