Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. Monro has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $790.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

